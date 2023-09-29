NFL International Series: How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game in London

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Rayshawn Jenkins #2 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are headed across the pond to play the Atlanta Falcons in Game 1 of the NFL International Series this Sunday. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson via Getty Images)

It's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also be alt-cast live from the Toy Story universe via Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match...

Ready to tune into the first NFL International Series game of the season? Here’s how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game:

Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games NFL+ $7 at NFL

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV channel/streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Disney+

What channel is the Jaguars vs. Falcons game on?

Sunday morning's Jaguars vs. Falcons game in London's Wembley Stadium will stream on ESPN+ in the US. You can also watch the game on mobile with NFL+, or watch the match-up in Toy Story form over on Disney+ (also streaming on ESPN+).

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

(ESPN+) Stream the NFL International Series game: Jaguars vs. Falcons ESPN+ Sunday's NFL International Series game will stream on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile NFL+ $7 at NFL

(Disney) Stream 'Toy Story Funday Football' Disney+ Want to watch this weekend's international football game from... Andy's room? Beyond Toy Story Funday Football, Disney+ has all the Toy Story movies, every Star Wars movie (and show!), all of the MCU, the newest Little Mermaid movie and so much more — so if you're tuning in on Sunday out of a love for the 1995 Pixar classic and you somehow don't already have Disney+, now is the time. A basic, ad-supported subscription to the platform starts at $8 per month, or you can go ad-free for $11 per month. You can also bundle ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu for $10 monthly, or get the Disney Bundle Trio Basic, which includes ESPN+, starting at $13 per month. $8 at Disney+

What is the Toy Story Funday Football game?

The NFL is going to have an alternate broadcast option for this Sunday's NFL International Series game. Instead of watching the game live from Wembley Stadium, you can follow all the action on the football field, in an animated format, from a familiar childhood bedroom inside the Toy Story universe.

Stream 'Toy Story Funday Football' Disney+ $8 at Disney+

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV $75 at Fubo

Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile NFL+ $7 at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

Stream select NFL games on ESPN ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN Sling TV Orange & Blue $30 at Sling

Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network DirecTV Choice $65 at DirecTV

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network YouTube TV $73 at YouTube