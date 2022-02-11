Watch: NFL Honors feature on immense impact of Carl Nassib becoming first active out player

It is impossible to gauge just how impactful it was for Carl Nassib to come out as gay last June and thus becoming the first ever active openly gay NFL player. But ask anyone from the LGBTQ+ community and they might give you some idea of how important it was.

In particular, ask an LGBTQ+ athlete what it meant to any of them. That’s what the NFL did for their feature on Carl Nassib during the NFL Honors Thursday night. And it’s worth a watch if you didn’t get a chance to see it when it aired.

Carl Nassib has impacted and inspired a generation of athletes. ❤️🙌 📺: #NFLHonors on ABC & NFL Network pic.twitter.com/PNRiaWTYAD — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

Several of the athletes who gave testimony in the feature struggled with the burden of their secret. All terrified of making their sexual orientation known. One a college football player, one an NFL player.

It was considerably brave of Nassib to come out as gay. He stepped into the spotlight to help others to find the courage to do the same.

Nassib was shocked out how positive the response was to his announcement. Offering immense hope for those who are currently or may in the future have the same decision to make.