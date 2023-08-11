WATCH: NFL Films releases clip of Bryce Young’s conversation with Aaron Rodgers

One-on-one conversations often stay as one-on-one conversations . . . unless there’s production crew from a 23-year-old reality show in town.

Before the start of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, quarterbacks Bryce Young and Aaron Rodgers chopped it up a bit. Rodgers and the Jets, of course, are the subjects of this year’s edition of HBO Hard Knocks—a long-running series that documents an NFL team’s lead-up to the regular season.

So, there’s no doubt that the cameras would be focused in on the future Hall of Famer and the 2023 No. 1 overall pick . . .

Rodgers, apparently, came away quite impressed from his encounter. When speaking to reporters after the practice session, the 19th-year veteran and four-time Most Valuable Player said he believes the Panthers are “in good hands” with the rookie.

Young then had the following to say about the chat:

“It was just more general talk. He talked a little bit about his experience and wished me luck and asked me about how things were goin’. We both were warmin’ up, so we both kinda had to get back to our teams and periods. But just for him to take the time to come out and to say something, I really appreciate it.”

He and the Panthers will be opening up their preseason slate against the Jets on Saturday. So, expect a little bit more of these cats on the upcoming episode.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire