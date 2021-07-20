WATCH: NFL Films releases ‘A Brand New Game’ for 2021 Texans

NFL Films is doing its part to get fans stoked for the 2021 season, which will unofficially get underway soon with the start of training camps.

The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open camp this week, while the rest of the league, including the Houston Texans, will have a unified start on July 27.

NFL Films released a 20-minute video for the Texans, which they posted to their official YouTube channel, entitled “A Brand New Game.” The video goes over the Texans’ roster, their coaching and front office hires, and also glances at the team’s 2021 draft class.

One of the selling points of the 2021 Texans is new coach David Culley. The video takes a brief look at Culley’s success as an assistant coach in the NFL and how he was able to help receivers Yancy Thigpen in Pittsburgh in the late 1990s and Terrell Owens with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.

The video is produced by Mike Wimmer and narrated by Iman Milner.