Watch: NFL Films presents a special on Panthers legend Luke Kuechly

The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to ever find a middle linebacker as good as Luke Kuechly. For eight years he set the standard at the position, even as he competed with some fellow future Hall of Famers.

NFL Films shared a special 10-minute presentation on the Carolina legend today. As usual, it’s exceptional work. Watch.

10 months ago, Luke Kuechly put his health first and hung up his jersey. His legacy as a student of the game is a reminder for all others striving for greatness. @Panthers pic.twitter.com/mTYDSD1Q1d — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 19, 2020

Beautiful stuff.

These days, Kuechly serves as a pro scout for the Panthers.

