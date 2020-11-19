Breaking News:

Watch: NFL Films presents a special on Panthers legend Luke Kuechly

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to ever find a middle linebacker as good as Luke Kuechly. For eight years he set the standard at the position, even as he competed with some fellow future Hall of Famers.

NFL Films shared a special 10-minute presentation on the Carolina legend today. As usual, it’s exceptional work. Watch.

Beautiful stuff.

These days, Kuechly serves as a pro scout for the Panthers.

