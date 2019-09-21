WATCH: NFL Films breaks down final moments of Bears vs. Broncos

The Chicago Bears avoided the dreaded 0-2 start by defeating the Denver Broncos last Sunday in what's become something of an instant classic for Bears fans. Eddy Pineiro's 53-yard game-winner injected life into an otherwise lifeless start to the season, and while it was incredible to watch unfold live, NFL Films' recap of the final minute is goosebump-inducing.

"We need one second and the ball," Matt Nagy said in the Bears locker room after the win. "And that's a credit to you guys for never giving up. I dont care about stats, we got the dub!"

The Nagy-booms that followed were epic. Check it out:

1 second, and the ball ⁠- That's all @EddyPineiro and the @ChicagoBears needed to pull off a dramatic victory in Denver.#NFLTurningPoint pic.twitter.com/0hkFR78S3B — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 20, 2019

