How to watch the NFL Draft for free—and without cable

If you thought the off-season was full of unexpected twists and turns, just wait until this year’s NFL Draft.

In the two and a half months since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, several big names have moved around. Russell Wilson is a Bronco now. The Jacksonville Jaguars went on a spending spree for both their offense and defense. And the Ravens picked up safety Marcus Williams.

Now it’s time to pick up the college stars. Last year’s draft pulled the third-largest audience ever—and this year could be even bigger.

Not going to be home when the picks are made? Maybe you’ve gotten rid of cable to keep bills under control? Don’t worry. There are still plenty of ways to watch.

When does the 2022 NFL Draft take place?

This year’s NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, and run through Saturday, April 30. Round 1 picks will be announced Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on Friday. And Saturday will see Rounds 4–7.

What time does the 2022 NFL Draft begin?

Thursday’s coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Friday’s coverage will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Which network or networks are airing the 2022 NFL Draft?

You’ve got a couple to choose from. ABC and ESPN will carry it live. The NFL Network will also air the 2022 NFL Draft.

How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?

As with any network-centric programming, the best way to watch for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. Since ABC is airing the NFL draft, you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you're getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft online?

Yep. There are a number of options, too. You can always log on to the WatchESPN app, but if you’d prefer to watch on a big screen (or don’t want to bother with adding another app), there are several alternatives.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65–$80, depending on the channels you choose.

Story continues

Disney+

Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ can be enjoyed for free for seven days, after which you'll pay $13.99 per month for all three combined

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network's Sling lower-tiered Orange plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive Blue plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You'll have a seven-day free trial first, and right now the cord-cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T's streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Does the NFL offer any service for me to watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

It does, but there are fewer options than you have during the regular season.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream this year’s draft, via the NFL Network.

Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Amazon?

While Amazon will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this year, it has not yet secured any broadcast rights for the draft.

What’s the Draft Order for selections in 2022?

The order will vary by round, but here’s how things are shaping up for Round 1:

Which players are first-round favorites in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Part of the thrill of the NFL Draft is how quickly things can change. Last year, Trevor Lawrence was the clear first pick, but in 2022, there’s no clear front-runner. There are plenty of contenders, though. Here’s a look at the expected top draws:

Travon Walker, UGA

The big question is: Who do the Jaguars think they need as a defensive end? Ironically, Walker wasn’t even an option when Caesar’s began taking bets on who the first pick would be, but he’s now in a near tie for the most favored spot.

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Another defensive end, Hutchison was the runner-up for the Heisman trophy last year. If Walker goes to the Jags, expect the Lions to grab him.

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

The Wolfpack offensive tackle was an All-American in 2021 and the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

If last year’s draft was about quarterbacks, the focus of 2022 is defensive ends. Thibodeaux has been turning heads since he was a freshman and was voted All-American last year.

Evan Neal, Alabama

A starting member of the team that won the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, this offensive tackle is forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL.

After the draft, what’s next?

Once the draft is over, all eyes turn to the 2022–2023 schedule, to be released May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season will begin on Thursday, September 15 (on Amazon), and conclude in February 2023 with Super Bowl 57.

Tickets will go on sale after each game is announced.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com