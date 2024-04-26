What to watch for in NFL Draft Day 2
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew preview the key storylines for Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Detroit's revival as a football city was on full display Thursday night.
Xavier Worthy to the Chiefs opens up a lot of possibilities.
The Rams went seven years without making a first-round pick. The Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey deals accounted for more than half of that.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
There is plenty of offensive talent available in this NFL Draft.
Jayden Daniels said he isn't sure what to expect in the NFL Draft.
Numbers from the last 20 years indicate players still on the board after the draft’s third round might be better off going undrafted entirely than getting picked in the late rounds.
Charles McDonald is joined by Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report and Reception Perception to give their final thoughts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on storylines to watch and this fascinating quarterback class. The duo start off with the news that Zach Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos. Both agree this doesn't mean a lot for anyone except Ben DiNucci, but Charles asks if the New York Jets should consider drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement at tenth overall (or later in the draft). There are 4-5 first round picks at quarterback this year, and Derrik has charted all of them. Charles and Derrik do a final deep dive on each of the top QBs, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy. Later, Charles presents his four storylines to watch this Thursday as the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. Charles thinks the ideal landing spot for Drake Maye is the Minnesota Vikings, and that Denver trading up is irresponsible. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal candidate to make a move and trade up for a wide receiver or cornerback. Finally Charles presents his take that this defensive tackle class is underrated, which sparks a conversation around how college linebackers are letting the NFL down.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
What does New England need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
The Giants didn't select Daniel Jones' replacement in the first round.
The Panthers added a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young
The Cowboys will now select No. 29 in the first round instead of 24th.
Every player was dressed to impress at the 2024 NFL Draft.
