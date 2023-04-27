How to watch NFL Draft 2023 on TV, live stream

NFL Draft week has arrived and the Carolina Panthers hold the first of 259 picks that will come off the board Thursday-Saturday in seven rounds of selections.

Chatter around the Panthers' top pick has been centered on quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and, most recently, Will Levis. It is a QB-heavy class, and there's potential for as many as five quarterbacks to be picked in the first round. They will be in Kansas City, Missouri, where the draft will be held starting Thursday, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's the complete TV schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 — 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

Friday, April 28 : Rounds 2-3 — 7 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)

Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 — noon ET (ESPN, NFL Network)

2023 NFL Draft order

