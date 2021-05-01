How to watch NFL draft 2021, Day 3: Time, TV, channel, pick tracker; Lions have 2 picks
Day 3 of the NFL draft 2021 kicks off Saturday at noon from Cleveland, featuring Rounds 4-7. We have live updates from the draft, a pick tracker and analysis below.
The Detroit Lions enter the day with just two picks: A fourth-rounder at No. 112 overall (seventh pick in Round 4) and fifth-rounder at No. 153 overall (ninth pick in Round 5).
Their needs are clear: They should be desperate for a wide receiver, after seeing their top-3 wideouts leave this offseason (Kenny Golladay to New York Giants, Marvin Jones to Jacksonville Jaguars, Danny Amendola remains unsigned).
Here are the Lions' picks through the first two days:
Oregon OT Penei Sewell (Round 1), Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike (Round 2), North Carolina State DT Alim McNeill (Round 3), Syrcause CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Round 3).
NFL draft start time, TV info
When: Rounds 4-7, noon Saturday.
Where: Cleveland, Ohio.
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.
Follow the NFL's draft tracker for instant information on each pick.
2021 NFL draft live updates
