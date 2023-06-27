Watch: NFL counts down Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s longest career touchdown passes

The NFL is dependent on its newest crop of young quarterback talent to keep fans interested in the game, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most exciting passers among its ranks.

After a breakout 2021 campaign, Herbert continued producing at an impressive clip in 2022, and expectations are at an all-time high for him heading into the 2023 season.

With just a month remaining until training camp opens in late July, the NFL counted down all of Herbert’s longest career touchdown passes in a video posted to its social media channels over the weekend.

In case you forgot that Justin Herbert has a cannon for an arm 💥 pic.twitter.com/0Y42J2WGp1 — NFL (@NFL) June 25, 2023

The arm talent needed to make these throws is unimaginable for mere mortals, but Herbert makes all of them look easy. His right arm is something like a howitzer. finding receivers deep down the field in-stride to keep the Chargers’ scoring machine humming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His 72-yard heave to receiver Jalen Guyton against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stood alone at the top of the list.

With more time to add to his already-impressive highlight reel, Herbert may be able to out-do himself next season with more deep passes in Kellen Moore’s new-look Los Angeles offense.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire