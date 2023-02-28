Watch NFL combine highlights of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp

The top prospects in the 2023 draft class are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine, a time for them to show their skills on the field and their character during interviews. It’s an important step in the pre-draft process, one each player will try to take advantage of.

In 2014, Aaron Donald certainly did that, impressing scouts and GMs on his way to becoming a first-round pick. Jalen Ramsey did the same in 2016, standing out as one of the most physically gifted defensive backs. And in 2017, Cooper Kupp showed that the combine isn’t everything, going on to become a triple crown winner despite not crushing it in Indy.

Below are highlights of each player’s combine performance, as well as their numbers from various drills.

Aaron Donald, 2014

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

Vertical jump: 32 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

3-cone drill: 7.11 seconds

Bench press: 35 reps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMxgHLUk0H4

Jalen Ramsey, 2016

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds

Vertical jump: 41.5 inches

Broad jump: 11 feet, 3 inches

3-cone drill: 6.94 seconds

Bench press: 14 reps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZibOYmRNWU

Cooper Kupp, 2017

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

3-cone drill: 6.75 seconds

Bench press: N/A

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire