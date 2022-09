Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.

UPDATE: 11:26 p.m. Friday There was plenty of injury news over the past 24 hours, perhaps none as significant as a concussion that will keep a standout Minnesota safety on the sideline Sunday. The Vikings’ Harrison Smith will miss the NFC North matchup against Detroit, a team that has shown a surprising amount of offense in the first two weeks. This improves the prospects for Lions quarterback ...