Open leaderboard:

Rory McIlroy and other stars on the course in Round 1 of Open Championship; get updates

Watch: NFL.com breaks down Panthers CB Jaycee Horn’s best attributes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Carolina Panthers have a lot riding on Jaycee Horn becoming a lockdown cornerback at the next level.

While it’s always difficult to project how any prospect will perform in the NFL, we do know that Horn has some traits that will serve him well in the pros. His ability to press, play physical and use his ball skills should all help as he attempts to cover the murderer’s row of wide receivers around the NFC South. In this video, you’ll see some of his best attributes highlighted.

Related

Watch: GMFB says stop sleeping on Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Recommended Stories