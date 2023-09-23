WATCH: NFL analyst Coach Vass breaks down Browns’ defense under Jim Schwartz

The defense of the Cleveland Browns has attracted significant attention from the national media thanks to their dominant performances at the start of the season, notably in their dismantling of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Their ability to hold the highest-paid quarterback in Joe Burrow to one of the worst games of his career was inspiring. Coach Vass, a renowned football analyst and host of the Make Defense Great Again podcast, is a valuable resource for ESPN employees and fans of all levels. He recently delved into the Browns’ strategic approach against the Bengals.

Coach Vass excels at simplifying the game, making advanced concepts accessible to everyone. His breakdowns are invaluable for football enthusiasts. In this teaser, Vass demonstrated how the Browns applied a unique twist to the traditional Cover 2 by inverting the coverage on half the field. This innovative coverage strategy confounded Joe Burrow on a crucial 3rd down, forcing him to scramble from the pocket.

Since Twitter is a hater and won’t post the thumbnail, here’s a little clip for ya, from the video https://t.co/B8TE4844bB pic.twitter.com/DFffuUiN6e — Coach Vass (@CoachVass) September 14, 2023

Vass also delves into Jim Schwartz’s clever positioning of the front-seven to disrupt the Bengals’ offensive line and put pressure on Joe Burrow. It’s important to recognize that defensive fronts are just as vital as coverage schemes, and the two aspects work in tandem. This insightful 14-minute video serves as an excellent introduction to what we can anticipate from the Browns’ defense this season.

