WATCH: Neymar Junior does Real Madrid star dirty as ‘ugliest player’ he’s played with amid Brazil debacle

Brazilian icon Neymar Junior is at Copa America this summer, but purely as a spectator this time round – which has not stopped him making the headlines. Several of them rather derogatory for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Brazil started their campaign under Dorival Junior with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Costa Rica. The Selecao could not get going, hitting the post through a long-range effort from Lucas Paqueta, and having a goal disallowed from Marquinhos, but otherwise not troubling Los Ticos much.

In particular, Vinicius Junior had a rough night, losing the ball 18 times, failing to record a shot, and failing to complete a single dribble. He was subbed off for Endrick Felipe with 20 minutes to go, with Neymar looking rather exasperated.

Around the same time, footage on an interview was doing the rounds where Neymar was asked who the ugliest player he had played with was. His response will not ease Barcelona-Real Madrid relations.

“The most ugly? Ufff, I played with many, many. It’s going to be a s***show, but with all due respect, Vini Junior,” he said laughing. “Ah Vini I love you, I love you more than ever.”

Neymar knows Vinicius personally, and in all likelihood the pair will be able to laugh it off between friends, but giving his rough start to Copa America, the Real Madrid star might find it harder to see the funny side currently. It’s hardly a headline that he will thank Neymar for.