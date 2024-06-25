Watch: Neymar’s bemused reaction to Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr’s Brazil substitution

Brazil icon Neymar was left nothing short of bemused, upon fellow countryman Vinícius Jr. being hooked from the nation’s latest outing.

Brazil marked their return to action in the early hours of Tuesday, kicking the country’s Copa América campaign into gear in a meeting with Costa Rica.

The star-studded Seleção, for obvious reasons, headed into the matchup as overwhelming favourites to ultimately emerge triumphant.

When all was said and done in a trying 90-minute affair, however, Dorival’s troops were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

This came after Brazil failed in efforts to break down the stubborn backline of their opponents.

En route to as much, boss Dorival sprung something of a surprise during the 2nd-half, by way of his personnel decisions.

With his side in desperate search of an all-important opening goal, the tactician opted to hook star attacker Vinícius Jr. from proceedings, in favour of youngster Endrick.

And one individual who could not help but make clear his frustration with as much was the aforementioned Neymar.

As showcased in the footage below, upon seeing Real Madrid’s talisman being hauled off, Neymar could scarcely believe his eyes, throwing up his hands in confusion, before looking around for an explanation from those in the stands with him:

Vini?! 🤷‍♂️



Parece que Neymar não entendeu muito bem a saída do camisa 7 da Seleção pic.twitter.com/6eZJosUW75 — ge (@geglobo) June 25, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN