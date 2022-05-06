WATCH: ‘With the Next Pick’ Episode 4 finale

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their 2022 NFL draft class last weekend and with it came the finale episode for the annual “With the Next Pick” miniseries on Wednesday.

The finale wrapped up what it was like being in the draft room with the Colts during the three-day weekend. The first night of the draft was expectedly quiet for the Colts, but it was especially telling how excited they were with their Day 2 picks.

It’s always fun to watch the calls prospects get when they are drafted, and it’s clear the Colts are high on this draft class.

Here’s a look at the finale episode for the 2022 miniseries:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

2023 NFL mock draft: Never-too-early 1st-round projections WATCH: 'With the Next Pick' Episode 3 WATCH: Episode 1 of 'With the Next Pick'

List