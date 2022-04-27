WATCH: ‘With the Next Pick’ Episode 3

The Indianapolis Colts released Episode 3 of “With the Next Pick” on Tuesday night just a few days before the 2022 NFL draft.

This episode of the miniseries titled “Get it right” was focusing solely on general manager Chris Ballard and the scouts in the room. It was interesting to see them challenging each other about prospects, which is something we always hear about. But it was a little different seeing some of the emotions when it comes to scouting players.

The next time the Colts release an episode, they will have already made their selections in the draft so it will be interesting to see what the future episodes will look like.

