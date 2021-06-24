WATCH: Newest Oklahoma commit Gavin Sawchuk discusses his commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners added another member to the running back room for DeMarco Murray in 2022. Earlier in the recruiting process, they added Raleek Brown of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California). The No. 4 running back in the country will have some company with Gavin Sawchuk’s recent commitment. The running back product from Valor Christian (Littleton, Colorado), is the No. 2 running back in the country and No. 43 overall according to 247Sports composite rankings.

This gives Murray and head coach Lincoln Riley two more weapons in the backfield along with top 2021 prospect Caleb Williams. The offense continues to stay loaded. Sawchuk chose the Sooners over programs like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Southern California Trojans, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

On CBS Sports, the newest commit spoke about his decision with Amanda Guerra. He stated that “Oklahoma was home.”

Really cool video of @AmandaGuerraCBS of @CBSSports with the newest OU commit Gavin Sawchuk. “When you get to the place you’ll know it’s home. And for me Oklahoma was home.” pic.twitter.com/fjsctUKkgC — SportsTalk1400 (@Sportstalk1400) June 23, 2021

There is still plenty of work for the Sooners on the recruiting trail. They currently sit at the No. 5 team overall and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference according to the composite team rankings. Sawchuk becomes the No. 9 commit, which replaced the recent decommitment from Garland wide receiver Jordan Hudson. Six of the nine commits come on the offensive side of the ball.

Alex Grinch and company still have work to do on the defensive side of the ball as they continue to fill out their 2022 recruiting class. Ahead of the 2021 college football season, the Sooners sit in a good spot.

A look at Gavin Sawchuk’s highlights:

