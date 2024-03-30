How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

West Ham travel to Newcastle in the Premier League today looking to maintain a healthy gap between Eddie Howe’s side in a crucial game as domestic football returns.

Some improvement before the international break means the Hammers are once again pushing for the top six, though it is a competitive race.

While Newcastle do not currently look consistent enough to mount much of a serious challenge, Eddie Howe undoubtedly has a talented squad at his disposal and three points would take the Magpies within touching distance of the Irons.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Newcastle vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers to TNT Sports will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.