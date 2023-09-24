We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers this afternoon on Fox

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It's Week 3 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers game this afternoon on Fox. It'll be the first regular season start at Lambeau Field for Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The Saints are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

The Saints vs. Packers game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New Orleans vs. Green Bay showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Saints vs. Packers game:

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Saints vs. Packers game on?

Sunday afternoon's Saints vs. Packers game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Saints vs. Packers game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Saints vs. Packers game?

(Photo: Hulu) Watch Fox, NBC, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $70 at Hulu

(Fubo) Watch Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $75 at Fubo

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

