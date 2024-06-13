Watch some of the Nets’ best dunks during the 2023-24 season (video)

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they finished with a disappointing 32-50 record despite beginning the campaign with a 13-10 start while overcoming some early injuries. While the entire Nets fanbase is unhappy with how the team played this season, there is something for those fans to watch to make them feel better.

Bleacher Report recently put together a compilation of some of the best dunks that the Nets had this past season as these were some electric moments. While there were plenty of highlight moments in an otherwise disappointing season for Brooklyn, this highlight reel of dunks should be something to make any Nets fan excited for next season.

Some of the best plays of the year, not just dunks, but in the type of action that happened within the play, are throughout the compilation. Such as Lonnie Walker IV’s huge dunk over the Philadelphia 76ers or Day’Ron Sharpe’s huge dunk over Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics.

While the Nets had their fair share of struggles on the offensive end of the floor, one of the more underrated aspects of their team was how many athletes were within the rotation. Center Nic Claxton led the team with 172 dunks, but backup center Day’Ron Sharpe was second with 44 dunks, and guard Dennis Smith Jr. was third with 25 dunks.

