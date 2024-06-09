Watch: Nesta, Pirlo, Kaka – Shevchenko picks best Milan XI

Andriy Shevchenko was given the very difficult task of picking an XI of players from those that he played with during his time at AC Milan.

Shevchenko scored 175 goals for Milan, making him the second-most prolific player in the history of the club, and is also the all-time top scorer of the Derby della Madonnina with 14 goals in the fixture.

He won virtually every trophy available with the Rossoneri including Serie A, the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, the UEFA Super Cup and the Champions League twice.

La Gazzetta dello Sport asked him to pick between some of those he shared his time with to build a team in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-2-1 ‘Christmas tree’ formation.