Watch: Nelly Korda's heart rate jumps like her ball off the bricks after avoiding water

Water lurks everywhere at Atlanta Athletic Club and it got the better of some of the women’s best on Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda had a run-in at the par-4 11th, hitting her approach shot into the hazard and making bogey.

She nearly found the water again, at the par-3 15th, but this time she caught a break, her ball hitting the bricks fronting the green and caroming over the green into the back bunker.

As you could see from her Whoop device, Korda’s heart rate jumped like her Titleist.

Unfortunately for Korda, the result was the same as at the 11th as she made bogey. She recovered, however, with a long birdie at the par-5 18th to shoot 2-under 70.