How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 12 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

This game holds added significance as both teams are currently in the midst of losing streaks, and the winner will become bowl eligible.

Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports' B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock. Keep reading for how to watch and key storylines for the game.

Nebraska

With a win, Nebraska would avoid a third-straight loss and reach its first bowl since 2016.

The biggest question mark for the Cornhuskers entering Saturday's matchup is who will be under center. While sophomore Heinrich Haarberg was seen — by head coach Matt Rhule at least — as the potential quarterback of the future just weeks ago, Haarberg left last week's game against Maryland with an ankle sprain, and despite being cleared to return, was "labored" and benched in favor of junior Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims... who was then benched for sophomore Chubba Purdy (younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy).

All three quarterbacks threw interceptions. All three are struggling in some way — whether be it consistency, injury, inexperience, or a mix of the three.

“I think there’s been several issues throughout the year," Rhule said of his quarterbacks. "Anytime you’re having this (issue), the number one is turnovers, right? … You have to be intentional at quarterback. Every ball you throw is a ball you want to throw. We had twice (vs. Maryland) where guys threw interceptions kind of backing up and letting it rip and that’s just not who we are. That’s not who we should be."

Who starts at QB is expected to be a gametime decision.

While Wisconsin is shifting to the "Air Raid" offense, Nebraska is trying to return to an "old school" style of play where they control the clock and emphasize the rush.

The Cornhuskers averaged just 123.3 rushing yards per game last season (10th in the Big Ten), but have jumped up this season to a Big Ten-leading 185.8 rushing yards per game.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is trying to avoid a fourth-straight loss and extend the longest active bowl streak in the Big Ten by making its 22nd straight bowl game.

The Badgers are in a similar predicament on offense, with starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai having returned last week from breaking his right (throwing) hand against Iowa in mid-October.

"Tanner is a tough dude," head coach Luke Fickell said. "Whether it’s three weeks outside of surgery, I thought he did as good as he could do probably in a lot of situations. But he's fighting through a lot.”

Mordecai is expected to start, though, and redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke, who started the three games Mordecai missed, will be available if needed.

While the Badgers have shifted to the “Air Raid” offense under first-year offensive coordinator Phil Longo, the success of the running game has still proved crucial.

In their five wins this season, the team’s leading rusher has accounted for more than 100 yards in all but one game (Braelon Allen rushed for 94 yards against Georgia Southern on September 16). In their five losses, the team’s leading rusher has not reached 100 yards.

The run game has been hampered significantly by injuries to the team’s leading running backs, junior Braelon Allen and graduate student Chez Mellusi.

Mellusi was injured against Purdue in September, reportedly suffering a fractured fibula that will likely force him to miss the remainder of the season. Allen suffered a reported high-ankle sprain in the second quarter against Ohio State on October 28 and missed the loss at Indiana on November 4 before returning in a limited capacity against Northwestern last week. Allen took just three carries for 3 total yards during the first two drives of the game.

In Mellusi’s and Allen’s absence, redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker and redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli have taken a majority of the carries but have failed to produce at nearly the same level.

How to watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. the Wisconsin Badgers

When: Saturday, November 18

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

Watch: NBC, Peacock

The Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. the Wisconsin Badgers game will broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock.

