How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight's women's basketball game

Tonight's Valentine's Day entertainment features a special, action-packed lineup of women's basketball. First, at 6:00 PM all eyes are on the A10 as the Richmond Spiders face the VCU Rams in a Virginia showdown on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Then at 7:00 PM on Peacock, the excitement continues with a Big Ten doubleheader as Nebraska goes head-to-head with Ohio State in the first and only meeting of the regular season between the two programs. At 8:00 PM, it's Indiana vs Wisconsin.

See below for more information on tonight's Nebraska vs Ohio State match up, as well as the full schedule of women's basketball match ups on Peacock.



Nebraska:

The Cornhuskers (16-8) are coming off an impressive 82-79 upset victory over Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. Nebraska held Clark, who is currently just 8 points shy of making history, scoreless in the 4th quarter for the first time in her career, while erasing a 14-point deficit to take the win. Graduate guard Jaz Shelley led the team in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 5 assists.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes (21-3) enter tonight's match up on an 11-game win streak and as the No.1 team in the Big Ten after Sunday's 86-71 win over Michigan State. Graduate guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor finished the game with a combined total of 38 points.

Sheldon currently leads the team in scoring (17.6 /game), assists (3.3/ game), and field goal percentage (50.2%).

The Buckeyes, who have 5 games left, sit just one game ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2) in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Nebraska vs Ohio State College Basketball:

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

