Watch Nebraska fans storm the court after Huskers' basketball team upsets No. 1 Purdue

Jan 9, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

College basketball is a sport of upsets, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's team became the latest to pull off the feat.

The unranked Huskers took down No. 1 Purdue on Tuesday night, 88-72, in a Big Ten clash that ended in a court storming.

Nebraska was dominant from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers were 14-23 behind the arc (60.9%) on Tuesday, which, for reference, is 18.3 points higher than Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's career efficiency from 3 (42.6%).

Senior Keisei Tominaga and junior Rienk Mast led Nebraska scorers with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Purdue star Zach Edey entered Tuesday night fresh off of back-to-back double-doubles, but the Huskers' defense held him to 15 points and seven rebounds.

Nebraska's Tuesday victory over Purdue was the Cornhuskers' first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1982, when they beat Missouri on the road, 67-51. They hadn't won a home game versus the country's top team since 1964 (vs. Michigan, 74-73).

Fans in Lincoln were ready to celebrate at the game's final buzzer.

🗣️ GO BIG RED!‼️@HuskerMBB stuns No. 1 Purdue, for its first win over a No. 1 since 1982, and the fans storm the floor. pic.twitter.com/mw8hnXXZ8P — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2024

