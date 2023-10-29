Watch: Nebraska 31, Purdue football 14: Ryan Walters postgame
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters addresses the media after a 31-14 loss at Nebraska.
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters addresses the media after a 31-14 loss at Nebraska.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Colorado just could not handle the physicality of No. 23 UCLA.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
These players offer early-season upside and can be good pickups to help your fantasy squad to the title.
This is the second time McDaniels has struggled as soon as he stepped away from his coordinator job in New England. And things aren't getting any better in Las Vegas.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings he believes could help you secure a W in Week 8.
There are no bye weeks in Week 8, but that doesn't mean some key sleepers couldn't emerge. Here's Scott Pianowski's list.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.