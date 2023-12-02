How to watch NCHSAA football championships as Seventy-First, Clinton play for titles

The 2023 NCHSAA football championships are set, and Fayetteville will be represented by Seventy-First, winner of Friday's 3A East Regional final, 50-36 over Northern Nash.

The Falcons will play for the fourth state championship in program history Friday against Hickory at Chapel Hill's Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Here's a look at the complete NCHSAA football championship schedule, how to get tickets and how to watch/stream.

2023 NCHSAA football championships

Friday, Dec. 8

3A — at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

Seventy-First (15-0) vs. Hickory (15-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

1A — at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

Tarboro (13-0) vs. Mount Airy (15-0), noon

2A — at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Clinton (15-0) vs. Reidsville (14-1), 3 p.m.

4A — at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Hoggard (14-1) vs. Weddington (13-2), 7 p.m.

NCHSAA football championship tickets

The NCHSAA uses the Go Fan digital ticketing platform. Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased here.

How to watch NCHSAA football championship games

All NCHSAA championship games will be streamed on NFHS Network (requires online subscription).

