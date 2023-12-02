How to watch NCHSAA football championships as Seventy-First, Clinton play for titles
The 2023 NCHSAA football championships are set, and Fayetteville will be represented by Seventy-First, winner of Friday's 3A East Regional final, 50-36 over Northern Nash.
The Falcons will play for the fourth state championship in program history Friday against Hickory at Chapel Hill's Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Here's a look at the complete NCHSAA football championship schedule, how to get tickets and how to watch/stream.
2023 NCHSAA football championships
Friday, Dec. 8
3A — at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill
Seventy-First (15-0) vs. Hickory (15-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
1A — at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill
Tarboro (13-0) vs. Mount Airy (15-0), noon
2A — at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Clinton (15-0) vs. Reidsville (14-1), 3 p.m.
4A — at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Hoggard (14-1) vs. Weddington (13-2), 7 p.m.
STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD: Scores, live updates from Seventy-First, Clinton, more in NCHSAA football regional finals
FALCONS SOAR TO STATE TITLE GAME: Seventy-First 'not done yet' after rolling over Northern Nash to reach state championship
NCHSAA football championship tickets
The NCHSAA uses the Go Fan digital ticketing platform. Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased here.
How to watch NCHSAA football championship games
All NCHSAA championship games will be streamed on NFHS Network (requires online subscription).
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch NCHSAA football championships, schedule, ticket info