2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch this weekend's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more
The 2023 NFL season kicked off this past week, but that’s not the only form of football to celebrate. College football is back in full swing for the fall season. Week 4 continues the momentum with Colorado vs. Oregon, Ole Miss at Alabama, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and many more big games — 105, to be exact. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through next Monday, Sept. 25.
What channel is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to watch college football in 2023
This season, ESPN+ is streaming lots of NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch college football this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 21
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Sept. 22
Wisconsin at Purdue | 7 p.m. | FS1
Brown at Harvard | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
NC State at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Boise State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Air Force at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 4 Florida State at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FOX
Army at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Auburn at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Western Kentucky at Troy | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Virginia Tech at Marshall | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
SMU at TCU | 12 p.m. | FS1
Cornell at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Butler at Stetson | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Tulsa at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Stonehill at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lindenwood at Illinois State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Marist at Valparaiso | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Toledo | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Utah Tech at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Bryant at Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at Robert Morris | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 18 Duke at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 20 Miami (Fla.) at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Maryland at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Boston College at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
BYU at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Tech at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio at Bowling Green | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Penn at Bucknell | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Monmouth at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Rice at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1
Cal Poly at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Michigan at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Albany at Morgan State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Missouri State at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Liberty at Florida International | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
Arkansas at No. 12 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Charlotte at No. 25 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Sam Houston at Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Appalachian State at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Southern Miss at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nevada at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Southwest Baptist at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Lamar | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
North American University at UIW | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at No. 1 Georgia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Texas at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Akron at Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Mississippi State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Buffalo at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Minnesota at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UCF at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FS1
No. 17 North Carolina at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Western Illinois at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UNLV at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Washington at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 USC at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX
Cal at No. 8 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Kent State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
New Mexico State at Hawai'i | 12 a.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
