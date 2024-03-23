How to watch NC State basketball vs. Oakland in 2024 NCAA Tournament: TV, time

The NC State basketball team is one step away from making it to the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. To do that, the Wolfpack will have to extend their winning streak Saturday against Oakland.

Tipoff is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET between the Wolfpack (23-14) and Golden Grizzlies (24-11) and the game will air on TBS. Oakland, the 14-seed in the South Region, stunned 3-seed Kentucky 80-76 in Thursday's first round while the 11-seed Wolfpack took down 6-seed Texas Tech 80-67.

NC State is riding a six-game winning streak while Oakland has won won its last five games, both teams winning their conference tournaments just to get to March Madness.

Here's what to know about the second round matchup.

What channel is NC State basketball vs. Oakland today?

NC State vs. Oakland

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

NC State basketball schedule

Below is a look at NC State's recent schedule. Find the Wolfpack's full schedule here.

March 4 vs. Duke L, 79-64

March 9 at Pittsburgh L, 81-73

March 12 vs. Louisville W, 94-85

March 13 vs. Syracuse W, 83-65

March 14 vs. Duke W, 74-69

March 15 vs. Virginia W, 73-65

March 16 vs. North Carolina W, 84-76

March 21 vs. Texas Tech W, 80-67

