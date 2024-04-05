Watch NC State basketball practice at Final Four ahead of game vs Purdue
Here’s footage of NC State basketball’s practice on April 5 before facing Purdue in the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Four Final Four tickets were punched on Sunday.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
The Huskies will defend their national championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
Can Purdue put to rest some of its NCAA tournament demons?
