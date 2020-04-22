How to watch NBC Sports On The Clock: NFL Mock Draft special live stream

With the New England Patriots facing one of the most important drafts in franchise history and the 2020 NFL Draft using an unprecedented virtual format in these days of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, the league's annual selection of college players will certainly be one to watch.

And to help you prepare for the draft that begins Thursday night, NBC Sports Boston, along with NBC Sports Regional Networks, are presenting "NBC Sports On The Clock: NFL Mock Draft" Wednesday at 5 p.m. It's available via streaming on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBoston.com.

Our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran and Patriots reporter Phil Perry will provide insight on the Pats and make their mock picks.

Tweet them your draft questions using the hashtag #NFLdraftNBC and they may use them on the show.

They'll be joined by NFL Network host Rich Eisen and from the NBC Sports Regional Networks:

Bay Area: Scott Bair and Matt Maiocco.

Chicago: Adam Hoge, Cam Ellis and JJ Stankevitz.

Northwest: Nicholas Elliot and Joe Fann.

Philadelphia: Barett Brooks, Derrick Gunn and Dave Zangaro.

Washington: Julie Donaldson, JP Finlay, Andrew Gillis, Jordan Giorgio and Trevor Matich









Here's how to watch:

Time: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Live stream: MyTeams app and NBCSportsBoston.com



