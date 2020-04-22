How to watch 'NBC Sports On the Clock: NFL Mock Draft' show online

The NFL draft almost is here, and the 49ers and Raiders are two of the NFL's most intriguing teams.

Both franchises own two picks in the first round (49ers have Nos. 13 and 31; Raiders have Nos. 12 and 19), and both have needs at wide receiver.

Many mock drafts have both teams taking star wideouts with their first picks, with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and CeeDee Lamb being tied to San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Will general managers John Lynch and Mike Mayock nab one of these playmakers for the 49ers and Raiders, respectively, or will they choose to shore up other needs or trade down for more draft capital?

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco and Raiders Insider Scott Bair will join NFL experts from the NBC Sports regional networks to analyze the NFL draft on "NBC Sports On the Clock: NFL Mock Draft," which will stream on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com. The show will air Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT, and you can join the conversation on Twitter using the hasting #NFLdraftNBC.

Here's how you can watch the "NBC Sports On the Clock: NFL Mock Draft" online:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. PT

Live Stream: MyTeams app and Desktop stream





