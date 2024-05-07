How to Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs are finally here! Basketball fans have plenty of games to keep them on the edge of their seats until the NBA Finals in June. With teams like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and others making it to the next round, it’s going to be interesting to see how the playoffs shake out since the NBA is more wide open than ever for a new champion.

With tip-off about to start, keep reading to find out how to watch the NBA Playoffs with and without cable, as well as how to find last-minute tickets to games.

At a glance: Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online Without Cable

The NBA livestreams across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV in 2024. You can watch the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals on any live TV streaming service that offers these channels — see below to find out where to watch NBA games online without a cable subscription, as well as how to catch up on games if you’re outside of the U.S.

How to Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs Online: Live-Stream Basketball Games

DirecTV Stream

Watch ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, as well as other channels on DirecTV Stream — which says it offers more regional sports networks and live local sports than other streaming TV services. The “Entertainment” package ($70 monthly) offers more than 90 other channels, while other plans offer 125 to 185 channels for $85 to $160 per month. New subscribers can use a five-day free trial to try out the service before they make a decision to keep watching or cancel altogether.

How to Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs Online: Live-Stream Basketball Games

Fubo

Watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and other sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $80 per month and includes access to more than 100 other news, entertainment and sports channels. Unfortunately, TNT is available with Fubo.



Add the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone channel ($11 monthly) to get access to more content (including NBA, NCAA, NFL and MLB games). You can record TV shows, movies and games. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch NBA games online for free for a week.

How to Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs Online: Live-Stream Basketball Games

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ABC, ESPN, and TNT (No NBA TV) and more than 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels on-demand with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $76 per month for the ad-supported option and $90 monthly for the ad-free package.



Hulu + Live TV comes with Disney+ and ESPN+, so you can watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies and original content too.

How to Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs Online: Live-Stream Basketball Games

Sling

Sling Orange + Blue ($35 for the first month, $60 monthly afterward) is a live TV streaming platform that lets you watch nearly every NBA Playoff game online on ESPN, ABC and TNT. However, to get NBA TV, you have to add the “Sports Extra” mini-channel for an extra $11 per month.



The streaming plan also come with other news, entertainment and sports channels, such as A&E, AMC, CNN, Food Network, Freeform, HGTV, History, Lifetime and others. Learn more about watching NBA games with Sling here.

How to Watch 2024 NBA Playoffs Online: Live-Stream Basketball Games

Max

Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has the B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to NBA Playoff games with TNT starting at $9.99 per month.



In addition to the NBA, Max’s B/R Sports includes NHL on TNT, U.S. Soccer, MotoGP and other sports leagues. The service also has hit movies like Barbie, Blue Beetle, Avatar: The Way of Water, and others, as well as award-winning series, such as Succession, Barry, The White Lotus and more.



Max is also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Game Dates, Schedule

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are from now through June. The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin June 6 and will run through June 23, depending if the series goes all seven games. See the full 2024 NBA schedule here and the NBA Playoffs bracket here.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Cable

The 2024 NBA Playoff games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV in the U.S. You can watch those channels online on their respective websites by logging in with your cable TV provider account.

Where to Buy 2024 NBA Playoffs Tickets Online

Want to watch games in person? Last-minute tickets are available for the NBA Playoffs at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator and Ticket Network, prices depend on the city and seat location. For more info, visit NBATickets.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets to NBA Playoff games.

