How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Without Cable

Quick Answer: The best way to watch every NBA playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Get a five-day free trial here.

The 2024 NBA playoffs are just days away.

As always, this year’s playoffs will see 16 teams battling it out for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The top six teams from each conference are already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, and the final two spots will be awarded to the winners of the NBA play-in tournament. Taking place this week, the single-elimination Play-In Tournament consists of the seventh through 10th-best teams in each conference. This year, those teams are the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and Chicago Bulls.

If you’re looking to watch the play-in tournament and the NBA playoffs after that, read on. Below is a full guide on how to stream the NBA playoffs online, including an easy way to watch NBA playoff games for free online.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online Without Cable

NBA playoff coverage is split between ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT this year. ESPN and TNT are covering the play-in tournament.

However, for those of us without cable, it’s still quite easy to stream the NBA playoffs online. Below are some of the best streaming services that you can use to watch the NBA playoffs online in 2024.

Stream the NBA Playoffs on DirecTV Stream

As one of the only streaming services that carries NBA TV, ABC, ESPN, and TNT, DirecTV Stream is our top choice for watching the 2024 NBA playoffs. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You’ll want the Choice package to get all the NBA playoff channels, which costs $98.99 for the first three months after the free trial, and then $108.99 a month after that.

Stream the NBA Playoffs on fubo

Another great way to watch the 2024 NBA playoffs online is fubo. The streaming service’s Pro package delivers over 100 channels, including ESPN and ABC (in most regions), and you can get access to NBA TV with fubo’s Sports Plus add-on. The fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 a month, and the Sports Plus plan costs an additional $11 a month. However, you get a seven-day free trial before paying.

Stream the NBA Playoffs on Sling

For a slightly more affordable live TV streaming service, turn to Sling. You can get TNT and ESPN in its Orange package, which costs just $40 a month. For $11 more a month, you can also get NBA TV through the Sling Sports Extra add-on.

Stream the NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries ABC, ESPN, and TNT, making it another great option for watching NBA playoff games without cable. But, in addition to 95+ live TV channels, Hulu + Live TV also delivers free subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand), making it one of the best bundle deals in streaming at $76.99 a month.

Can You Get NBA Playoffs Streams for Free?

If you’re looking to watch the NBA playoffs for free, you’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials offered by DirecTV Stream and fubo, you can watch several games without paying. Use DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here or fubo’s seven-day free trial here — just remember to cancel the trial before it ends to avoid any charges.

When Are the 2024 NBA Playoffs? Schedule, Game Times

The 2024 NBA playoffs start on April 20, with the Play-In Tournament games happening Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, April 16, 17, and 19. Here’s the schedule of Play-In games and playoff stages after that.

2024 Play-In Tournament Schedule (times in ET)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 7 Pelicans vs. No. 8 Lakers — 7:30 p.m. on TNT

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors — 10 p.m. on TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat — 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks — 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, April 19

Winners of Eastern conference games — Time TBD on ESPN

Winners of Western conference games — Time TBD on TNT

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule

April 20-21: First round starts

May 4-7: Second round starts

May 19-22: Conference Finals start

June 6: NBA Finals Game 1

June 23: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)

2024 NBA Playoffs Standings, Teams

Here’s a full ranking of all 20 teams vying for this year’s NBA championship.

Eastern Conference standings

1. Boston Celtics (64-18)

2. New York Knicks (50-32)

3. Milwaukee Bucks (49-33)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34)

5. Orlando Magic (47-35)

6. Indiana Pacers (47-35)

7. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35)

8. Miami Heat (46-36)

9. Chicago Bulls (39-43)

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-46)

Western Conference standings

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25)

2. Denver Nuggets (57-25)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26)

4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-31)

5. Dallas Mavericks (50-32)

6. Phoenix Suns (49-33)

7. New Orleans Pelicans (49-33)

8. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35)

9. Sacramento Kings (46-36)

10. Golden State Warriors (46-36)

