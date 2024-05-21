When and How to Watch the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals Online on Sling

The first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs 2024 are in the books. We have the final four teams left standing in the season with the Larry O’Brien Trophy as the grand prize at the very end of the NBA Finals.

But before we get there, basketball fans can watch the Eastern and Western Conference Finals on Sling.

At a Glance: How to Watch NBA Eastern & Western Conference Finals Online

When Starting on Tuesday, May 21, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

TV channel ABC, ESPN and TNT

Stream online Sling

First off, we have Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals featuring the Indiana Pacers facing off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday, May 21, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The series is broadcast on ESPN for weekday games and on ABC during the weekend.

Next, we have Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with the Dallas Mavericks battling the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. The entire series airs on TNT. Check out a complete schedule for the rest of the NBA Playoffs here.

Sling Orange is one of the best options for streaming the NBA Conference Finals, thanks to the streaming service’s low monthly price and selection of channels. Basketball fans can save $30 for three months of service with a new deal that includes access to NBA games on ESPN, ESPN3 (for ABC simulcasts) and TNT — as well as over 30 other sports, news and entertainment channels.

Currently, Sling is offering new subscribers nearly 65 percent off their first month. Plans include Sling Orange, which is $15 for the first month (and $40 per month afterward) and offers channels, like TBS, Disney Channel, BBC America and others. The Sling Blue plan is $20 for the first month (and $45 per month afterward) and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels, such as Fox, NBC, Bravo, FS1 and others.

Meanwhile, you can get the most out of the streaming service with the Sling Orange + Blue plan, which is $35 for the first month (and $60 per month afterward) and includes all channels in the individual Orange and Blue packages. Learn more about Sling here.

