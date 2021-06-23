How to watch NBA 2K League: Wizards District Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wizards District Gaming is on a roll, having won five straight games after sweeping NetsGC in Week 4 of the regular season.

They'll look to continue their roll against Grizz Gaming in a battle for Eastern Conference supremacy. Grizz Gaming and Wizards District Gaming are currently first and second, respectively, in the conference and hold two of the four best records in the entire league.

Both are playing some of their best virtual basketball, with Grizz Gaming on a six-game winning streak as well. Vandi leads Grizz Gaming with 27.1 points per game, while JBM continues to pace WDG with 24.8 points per contest.

Both players are also averaging over 10 assists per game, making them two of the best playmaking guards in the league.

The NBA 2K League season lasts just 10 weeks, so every matchup is crucial. Here's how to watch Wizards District Gaming take on Grizz Gaming in Week 5.

How to watch Wizards District Gaming vs Grizz Gaming

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder)

Stream: Wizards District Gaming vs Grizz Gaming can be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube