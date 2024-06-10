How to Watch the NBA 2024 Finals on Sling TV

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The NBA Finals are here! The seven-game series began June 6 and could conclude earlier than the scheduled date of Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET, depending on the games’ outcome.

More from Billboard

Game 2 between the Mavericks and the Celtics went down June 9 at TD Garden in Boston. Following an intense game, the Celtics emerged victorious, extending their lead to 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

As the series shifts to Dallas, Game 3 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The NBA Finals will broadcast exclusively on ABC, all in Eastern Time. With Sling TV, you can access channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. Sling TV is the go-to platform for basketball fans, offering exclusive streaming access. Click here for more schedule details.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the 2024 NBA Finals.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Games on Sling TV

You can stream all seven games on Sling TV. With Sling Orange, you can stream ESPN and other channels for $15 for your first month (regularly $40/month). It includes 32 channels with seven exclusive sports and family channels. Sling Blue is $20 for your first month (regularly $45/month), and it includes a total of 42 channels.

$15 $40 63% off

Sling TV: Orange

$20 $45 56% off

Sling Tv: Blue

Sign up for your Sling subscription now.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule on ABC

Check below for a list of the remaining final games on ABC or click here for the full schedule.

All times Eastern

Game 3:

Wednesday (June 12), Celtics vs. Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center, Dallas.

Game 4:

Friday (June 14), Celtics vs. Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

Game 5 (if necessary):

Monday (June 17), Mavericks vs. Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden

Game 6 (if necessary):

Thursday (June 20), Celtics vs. Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

Game 7 (if necessary):