Watch: Nazem Kadri's game-winning buzzer beater makes NHL history

It ain’t over until the buzzer sounds.

Nazem Kadri's power-play goal with 0.1 seconds left in the third period against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday gave the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 victory and put the 30-year-old forward in the record books.

Kadri's goal in his team’s opening game of the Stanley Cup qualifiers in Edmonton was just the second time in postseason history a go-ahead goal was scored at 19:59 of the third period.

This shot from Getty photographer Dave Sandford says it all.

Nazem Kadri reacts as the puck bounces back out of the net for a goal with less than one second remaining in the third period of the Round Robin game against the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

The puck just beat the horn and a sprawling Jordan Binnington after Kadri batted it into the net when Gabriel Landeskog's shot went off the post. The goal was reviewed, but held up upon further examination.

The Avalanche and Blues each have a qualifying-round bye and are competing for seeding ahead of the traditional 16-team playoff format set to begin Aug. 11.