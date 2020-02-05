What to watch for on National Signing Day in the DMV

National signing day is an opportunity for student-athletes to put pen to paper and officially pledge their allegiance to their school of choice.

Here are 10 big-time student-athletes to keep an eye on.

1. Jordan Addison:

The 4-star athlete from Tuscarora verbally committed to Pitt on June 22 and is considered a lock to sign with the Panthers. A potential cause of concern for the Panthers is that Addison took an official visit to Maryland in December. Mike Locksley has the Terps program moving in the right direction. The urge to stay close to home could be powerful.

2. Corey Dyches:

Dyches accounted for 13 touchdowns and over 1,300 yards from scrimmage leading Potomac to the Maryland 2A state championship game. The wide receiver is a verbal commit to the University of Maryland, but it will be interesting to see what effect the Terps flip of St. John's 5-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett has on Dyches. Are their enough passes to be caught to keep them both in College Park? If not, Boston College could be in play for the electric two-sport star.



3. Charles Bell VI: The championship-winning safety has served as leader of the Quince Orchard defense. Bell rescinded his verbal commit to Syracuse in December and re-opened his recruitment. A visit to Georgia last week opened eyes, but it is more likely Bell chooses Marshall - unless DMV native Aazaar Adul-Rahim convinces him to take another look at Boston College.





4. Dominque Perry: The 3-star SDE form Northwest was a stalwart for the Jaguars' stingy defense. The run-stopping specialist holds offers from Boston College, Louisville and Syracuse, but anticipate him signing with Cincinnati.

5. Keyshawn Hunter: Hunter was a leader for H.D. Woodson. The 3-star DT is an Old Dominion verbal commit. Though East Carolina is still a possibility, all signs point to Hunter signing with Old Dominion.

6. Ruquan Brown: Ruquan is a speedster from Theodore Roosevelt who presently holds 24 offers. Excelling at wide receiver, safety and in the classroom, Brown epitomizes what it means to be a scholar-athlete. With Harvard, Princeton and Cornell amongst his options, anticipate him signing with an Ivy.

7. Sy'Veon Wilkerson: One of the more explosive student-athletes in the DMV, Good Counsel rode this workhorse running back all the way to a WCAC championship. Proving his reliability, durability and pass-catching skills, Wilkerson's recruitment began to pick up in December. Bowie State is a likely landing spot for the talented Wilkerson.

8. Haris Khan: Dangerous edge rusher for Virginia Class 6 state champion South County. In one season, Khan went from virtual unknown to VA 6A defensive player of the year. Following the championship run, Khan received his first Division 1 offer from Saint Francis University. Look for Haris to sign with SFU.

9. Ryan Jones: The unquestioned leader of Friendship Collegiate Academy's back-to-back DCSAA city championship-winning defense, Jones is a football savant. Though undersized, his ability to read-and-react is uncanny and he plays with a passion for the game that is second to none. Though he holds an offer from Virginia Tech, a reunion with FCA alum Aazaar Abdul-Rahim at Boston College is a possibility.

10. Ahmad McDuffie: The hard-hitting linebacker from H.D. Woodson made a name for himself by making big plays in big moments. McDuffie holds an offer from Virginia, which is where his former teammate Tenyeh Dixon now plays. But Temple's defensive scheme may prove to be a better landing spot for the ILB.

What to watch for on National Signing Day in the DMV originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington