Watch: National pundit defend Notre Dame football

It’s not that Notre Dame doesn’t get a backing from parts of the media, but where it doesn’t it’s obvious. For instance, any game Chris Fowler calls that Notre Dame happens to be playing in.

I’m kidding of course.

Sort of.

Notre Dame was given some pretty strong respect by a national pundit in recent days, however. And it just so happens to be one that calls the heart of SEC country home.

Josh Pate hosts “Late Kick” as he discusses college football all year for CBS Sports. Notre Dame’s 2023 outlook was a topic on a recent show and Pate wound up taking a strong stance defending the Irish against an old mistaken claim – their schedule.

You can watch below as Pate breaks down Sam Hartman transferring in, how impressive the Irish turnaround was after the brutal loss to Marshall, and plenty else regarding 2023 Notre Dame. The video closes with him coming to the defense of Notre Dame’s schedule, something so many like to rip apart with knowing the facts. Check out the full video below:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire