Watch: Nate Sudfeld delivers deep TD strike to Ray-Ray McCloud

Kyle Madson
1 min read
The 49ers got an interception in the red zone and then needed one play to find the end zone. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was brought in to be a returner, but he’s had a nice camp at receiver and used a filthy move that dropped the Packers cornerback. That left him wide open and quarterback Nate Sudfeld dropped it in the bucket for an easy touchdown that put the 49ers up two scores.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

