Watch: NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, who "runs his mouth"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was unable to finish the 2024 All-Star Race after an early wreck Sunday in North Wilkesboro, N.C. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said the way Kyle Busch "runs his mouth" led to their NASCAR brawl in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The fight also followed an on-track confrontation, with Busch sending Stenhouse's Chevrolet into a wall.

Stenhouse confronted Busch after the All-Star Race on Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway. That to a battle between several members of their racing teams in the pit area, with post-race fireworks erupting overhead.

"It's definitely built-up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself," Stenhouse said on the Fox Sports broadcast.

"I know he is frustrated because he doesn't run near as good as he used to."

The drivers started with a brief argument about wrecking each other. Stenhouse then pulled back his right arm and punched Busch on the side of his head. Both drivers ended up on the ground as their crew members got involved behind a group of haulers.

"I'm tired of getting run over by everybody," Busch told reporters just before the fight. "But that's what everybody does, everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody."

Stenhouse first pushed by Busch's car, leading him to scrape its right side on the wall while making a pass during the second lap of the race. Busch then stepped on the gas, driving up to Stenhouse's bumper before using the front of his car to slam into his rear left fender.

The move sent Stenhouse sideways. He then slammed into the wall, ripping up his hood and ending his day.

Stenhouse proceeded to drive his No. 47 Chevrolet to Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet pit box and got out of his car. Stenhouse also climbed the ladder in Busch's pit box so he could exchange words with his crew before waiting for the race to finish and meeting his rival for a final confrontation.

Joey Logano won the race and $1 million. He led for 199 of 200 laps, setting an All-Star Race record. Busch placed 10th, while Stenhouse was 20th.

The Cup Series season will continue with the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Stenhouse told Busch during their post-race exchange that he plans to wreck his car at the event, which will air at 6 p.m. on Fox.