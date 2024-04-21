How to watch NASCAR on TV in 2024: Weekly listings guide

How to watch NASCAR on TV in 2024 and which channels have NASCAR TV programming this week? We answer those and give the weekly 2024 NASCAR TV listings here in the latest television schedule.

Note: All 2024 NASCAR TV times listed are ET.

Monday , April 22

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Greatest Races: 1987 NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Tuesday , April 23

12 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2



Wednesday, April 24

1 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

4 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

9 p.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS2



Thursday , April 25

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Friday, April 26

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Saturday, April 27

12:30 a.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS1

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Presents Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

6:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Sunday, April 28



1:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Dover, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

Editor’s note: 2024 NASCAR TV Schedule is updated weekly throughout the season.