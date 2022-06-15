How to watch new NASCAR series ‘Austin Dillon’s Life In The Fast Lane’

‘Austin Dillon‘s Life In The Fast Line’ is about to give NASCAR fans a special behind-the-scenes look into the life of the Daytona 500 champion during every big race, memorable family moment, and all the wild adventures in between.

The new original series, coming to USA Network June 23, is going to give fans a front-row seat to Austin Dillon’s day-to-day life, both at the track and off of it, along with moments with his wife, Whitney, son Ace, and best friends Mariel and Paul Swan.

Even as a young child, racing played a huge part in Dillon’s family life. Thanks to his grandfather Richard Childress, the Hall-of-Fame owner of the RCR team, Dillon found himself surrounded by legendary races and racers growing up, dreaming about the day he could hit the track himself. Now he’s got the accolades to show for it: he was Rookie of the Year in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, a Camping World Truck Series champion, an Xfinity Series champion, and of course, Daytona 500 winner from 2018.

So come along for the ride as you follow the life of the acclaimed NASCAR pro and watch as the married couple and their best friends show the world how “people from North Carolina work hard and play harder“.

If you’re excited to tune in, check out the latest teaser trailer, and don’t miss the premiere on June 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, airing live on USA Network.

In the meantime, NBC Sports has you covered on everything NASCAR, from upcoming race schedules, viewing guides, highlights, and more. Don’t forget to check out upcoming coverage on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock so you don’t miss a second of the action.

How to watch “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane”

Date : Thursday, June 23

Time : 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

TV channel: USA Network

