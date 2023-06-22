How to watch NASCAR races on NBC and USA Network

Want to learn how to watch NASCAR races on NBC and USA Network? Well, we’ve got you covered.

Summer is in full swing, and NASCAR coverage is heating up with a midseason shift to NBC and USA Network for the remainder of the 2023 Cup Series and Xfinity Series seasons, beginning at Nashville Superspeedway; and the talented quartet of Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte return to the booth for lap-by-lap, color commentary and in-race analysis.

Brush up on your network knowledge and learn how to watch NASCAR practice, qualifying and races on the NBC networks and streaming services.

HOW CAN I FIND USA NETWORK?

AT&T U-verse HD: Channel 1125

Charter Spectrum HD: Channel 101

Comcast XFINITY TV HD: Channel 823

Cox Contour HD: Channel 1028

DIRECTV HD: Channel 242

DISH Network HD: Channel 105

Verizon FiOS: Channel 550

Optimum: Channel 38

These and other channel listings may vary by market and could be updated by the provider to a different channel at any time.

WHAT ABOUT LIVE STREAMING?

USA Network is also available via most streaming services, including:

Peacock TV

DirecTV Stream

fuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV (Blue package)

Youtube TV



As in years past, coverage airing on USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

WHAT IS PEACOCK TV OR PEACOCK?

Peacock TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch NASCAR-related content and stream select NASCAR events throughout the season. It is a subscription-based platform for live events and will be simulcast with races on NBC or USA Network at times throughout the season. For more information on how to get started, visit peacock.tv.com/sports/nascar.

In addition to full coverage of select races, Peacock will be the exclusive home of extended post-race coverage every week. Fans will have extra access to driver interviews, follow-ups and an expanded post-race show.

WHICH RACES WILL BE ON NBC, USA NETWORK OR PEACOCK?

Ending with the championship at Phoenix Raceway in November, Cup Series races will air on NBC 10 times — including the final six races of the season — and on USA Network 10 times, as well. Check out the full schedule below (subject to change).

CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TV NETWORK TIME (ET) Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Course NBC and Peacock 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Motor Speedway USA Network 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Pocono Raceway USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 Richmond Raceway USA Network 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 Michigan International Speedway USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 Indianapolis MS Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 Watkins Glen International USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug 26 Daytona International Speedway NBC and Peacock 7 p.m PLAYOFFS BEGIN Sunday, Sept. 3 Darlington Raceway USA Network 6 p.m Sunday, Sept. 10 Kansas Speedway USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Bristol Motor Speedway USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 Texas Motor Speedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 Charlotte MS Road Course (Roval) NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 Phoenix Raceway NBC and Peacock 3 p.m

For the Xfinity Series, USA Network will be the primary home for racing, featuring 10 races on the network and four on NBC, highlighted by a standalone visit to Road America. Check out the full schedule below (subject to change).

XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TV NETWORK TIME (ET) Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Course USA Network 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway USA Network 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Pocono Raceway USA Network 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC and Peacock 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 Michigan International Speedway NBC and Peacock 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 Indianapolis MS Road Course USA Network 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 Watkins Glen International USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 Daytona International Speedway USA Network 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 2 Darlington Raceway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 9 Kansas Speedway NBC and Peacock 3 p.m. PLAYOFFS BEGIN Friday, Sept. 15 Bristol Motor Speedway USA Network 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 23 Texas Motor Speedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 Charlotte MS Road Course NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 Homestead-Miami Speedway USA Network and Peacock 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Martinsville Speedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 Phoenix Raceway USA Network 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: Craftsman Truck Series coverage will remain on the FOX Sports networks for the remainder of the 2023 season. For more details on how to watch NASCAR on the FOX platforms, check out the full schedule here.