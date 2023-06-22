How to watch NASCAR races on NBC and USA Network

How to watch NASCAR races on NBC and USA Network

Want to learn how to watch NASCAR races on NBC and USA Network? Well, we’ve got you covered.

Summer is in full swing, and NASCAR coverage is heating up with a midseason shift to NBC and USA Network for the remainder of the 2023 Cup Series and Xfinity Series seasons, beginning at Nashville Superspeedway; and the talented quartet of Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte return to the booth for lap-by-lap, color commentary and in-race analysis.

Brush up on your network knowledge and learn how to watch NASCAR practice, qualifying and races on the NBC networks and streaming services.

HOW CAN I FIND USA NETWORK?

AT&T U-verse HD: Channel 1125
Charter Spectrum HD: Channel 101
Comcast XFINITY TV HD: Channel 823
Cox Contour HD: Channel 1028
DIRECTV HD: Channel 242
DISH Network HD: Channel 105
Verizon FiOS: Channel 550
Optimum: Channel 38

These and other channel listings may vary by market and could be updated by the provider to a different channel at any time.

WHAT ABOUT LIVE STREAMING?

USA Network is also available via most streaming services, including:

Peacock TV
DirecTV Stream
fuboTV
Hulu + Live TV
Sling TV (Blue package)
Youtube TV

As in years past, coverage airing on USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

WHAT IS PEACOCK TV OR PEACOCK?

Peacock TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch NASCAR-related content and stream select NASCAR events throughout the season. It is a subscription-based platform for live events and will be simulcast with races on NBC or USA Network at times throughout the season. For more information on how to get started, visit peacock.tv.com/sports/nascar.

In addition to full coverage of select races, Peacock will be the exclusive home of extended post-race coverage every week. Fans will have extra access to driver interviews, follow-ups and an expanded post-race show.

WHICH RACES WILL BE ON NBC, USA NETWORK OR PEACOCK?

Ending with the championship at Phoenix Raceway in November, Cup Series races will air on NBC 10 times — including the final six races of the season — and on USA Network 10 times, as well. Check out the full schedule below (subject to change).

CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE

LOCATION

TV NETWORK

TIME (ET)

Sunday, June 25

Nashville Superspeedway

NBC

7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Chicago Street Course

NBC and Peacock

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Atlanta Motor Speedway

USA Network

7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Pocono Raceway

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Richmond Raceway

USA Network

3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Michigan International Speedway

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Indianapolis MS Road Course

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Watkins Glen International

USA Network

3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 26

Daytona International Speedway

NBC and Peacock

7 p.m

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

Sunday, Sept. 3

Darlington Raceway

USA Network

6 p.m

Sunday, Sept. 10

Kansas Speedway

USA Network

3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Bristol Motor Speedway

USA Network

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Texas Motor Speedway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC

2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Charlotte MS Road Course (Roval)

NBC

2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NBC

2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Martinsville Speedway

NBC

2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Phoenix Raceway

NBC and Peacock

3 p.m

For the Xfinity Series, USA Network will be the primary home for racing, featuring 10 races on the network and four on NBC, highlighted by a standalone visit to Road America. Check out the full schedule below (subject to change).

XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE

LOCATION

TV NETWORK

TIME (ET)

Saturday, June 24

Nashville Superspeedway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Chicago Street Course

USA Network

5 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Atlanta Motor Speedway

USA Network

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

USA Network

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Pocono Raceway

USA Network

5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Road America

NBC and Peacock

3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Michigan International Speedway

NBC and Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Indianapolis MS Road Course

USA Network

5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Watkins Glen International

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Daytona International Speedway

USA Network

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 2

Darlington Raceway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9

Kansas Speedway

NBC and Peacock

3 p.m.

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

Friday, Sept. 15

Bristol Motor Speedway

USA Network

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 23

Texas Motor Speedway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Charlotte MS Road Course

NBC

3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Homestead-Miami Speedway

USA Network and Peacock

3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Martinsville Speedway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Phoenix Raceway

USA Network

7 p.m.

Editor’s note: Craftsman Truck Series coverage will remain on the FOX Sports networks for the remainder of the 2023 season. For more details on how to watch NASCAR on the FOX platforms, check out the full schedule here.

