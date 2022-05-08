How to watch NASCAR race at Darlington: TV info, betting odds, starting lineup

NASCAR’s races at the track “Too Tough To Tame” for is annual throwback event on Mother’s Day. The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott is coming off a win at Dover Motor Speedway in the most recent race. He sits 50 points ahead of Ryan Blaney, who remains second in the standings without a win this season.

A mix of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have the best odds to win, according to BetMGM sportsbook. Kyle Larson is favored (+500), followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. (tied at +700), Elliott (+800), Kyle Busch (+900) and William Byron (+1,000).

Joey Logano earned the pole with a lap of 28.805 seconds and speed of 170.720 mph during qualifying on Saturday. Kyle Larson will start iin the front row following Saturday’s qualifying sessions. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will line up in the next row behind them.

NASCAR Hall of Famer driver David Pearson leads the series in wins at Darlington, a 1.366-mile egg-shaped paved oval, with 10 victories. Hamlin leads all active drivers in Darlington wins with four (2010, ‘17, ‘20, ‘21). Truex Jr. is the defending Goodyear 400 winner.

The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293.

NASCAR at Darlington starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Joey Logano 22 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 Christopher Bell 20 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5 Kyle Busch 18 6 Kurt Busch 45 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Ross Chastain 1 9 William Byron 24 10 Tyler Reddick 8 11 Erik Jones 43 12 Aric Almirola 10 13 Chase Briscoe 14 14 Austin Dillon 3 15 Alex Bowman 48 16 Michael McDowell 34 17 Bubba Wallace 23 18 Chris Buescher 17 19 Austin Cindric 2 20 Daniel Suárez 99 21 Ty Dillon 42 22 Denny Hamlin 11 23 Brad Keselowski 6 24 Daniel Hemric 16 25 Harrison Burton 21 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 27 Todd Gilliland 38 28 Cole Custer 41 29 Justin Haley 31 30 Corey LaJoie 7 31 Cody Ware 51 32 JJ Yeley 15 33 Landon Cassill 77 34 Chase Elliott 9 35 Kevin Harvick 4 36 BJ McLeod 78

How to watch NASCAR Darlington