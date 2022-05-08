How to watch NASCAR race at Darlington: TV info, betting odds, starting lineup

Alex Andrejev
·2 min read
Jason Minto/AP
In this article:
NASCAR’s races at the track “Too Tough To Tame” for is annual throwback event on Mother’s Day. The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott is coming off a win at Dover Motor Speedway in the most recent race. He sits 50 points ahead of Ryan Blaney, who remains second in the standings without a win this season.

A mix of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have the best odds to win, according to BetMGM sportsbook. Kyle Larson is favored (+500), followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. (tied at +700), Elliott (+800), Kyle Busch (+900) and William Byron (+1,000).

Joey Logano earned the pole with a lap of 28.805 seconds and speed of 170.720 mph during qualifying on Saturday. Kyle Larson will start iin the front row following Saturday’s qualifying sessions. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will line up in the next row behind them.

NASCAR Hall of Famer driver David Pearson leads the series in wins at Darlington, a 1.366-mile egg-shaped paved oval, with 10 victories. Hamlin leads all active drivers in Darlington wins with four (2010, ‘17, ‘20, ‘21). Truex Jr. is the defending Goodyear 400 winner.

The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293.

NASCAR at Darlington starting order

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Joey Logano

22

2

Kyle Larson

5

3

Christopher Bell

20

4

Martin Truex Jr.

19

5

Kyle Busch

18

6

Kurt Busch

45

7

Ryan Blaney

12

8

Ross Chastain

1

9

William Byron

24

10

Tyler Reddick

8

11

Erik Jones

43

12

Aric Almirola

10

13

Chase Briscoe

14

14

Austin Dillon

3

15

Alex Bowman

48

16

Michael McDowell

34

17

Bubba Wallace

23

18

Chris Buescher

17

19

Austin Cindric

2

20

Daniel Suárez

99

21

Ty Dillon

42

22

Denny Hamlin

11

23

Brad Keselowski

6

24

Daniel Hemric

16

25

Harrison Burton

21

26

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

27

Todd Gilliland

38

28

Cole Custer

41

29

Justin Haley

31

30

Corey LaJoie

7

31

Cody Ware

51

32

JJ Yeley

15

33

Landon Cassill

77

34

Chase Elliott

9

35

Kevin Harvick

4

36

BJ McLeod

78

How to watch NASCAR Darlington

  • Race: Goodyear 400

  • Distance: 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293

  • Where: Darlington Raceway

  • When: Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET

  • TV: FS1 at 2 p.m.

  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Purse: $7,292,599

  • 2021 Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

