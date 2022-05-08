How to watch NASCAR race at Darlington: TV info, betting odds, starting lineup
NASCAR’s races at the track “Too Tough To Tame” for is annual throwback event on Mother’s Day. The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.
Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott is coming off a win at Dover Motor Speedway in the most recent race. He sits 50 points ahead of Ryan Blaney, who remains second in the standings without a win this season.
A mix of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have the best odds to win, according to BetMGM sportsbook. Kyle Larson is favored (+500), followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. (tied at +700), Elliott (+800), Kyle Busch (+900) and William Byron (+1,000).
Joey Logano earned the pole with a lap of 28.805 seconds and speed of 170.720 mph during qualifying on Saturday. Kyle Larson will start iin the front row following Saturday’s qualifying sessions. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will line up in the next row behind them.
NASCAR Hall of Famer driver David Pearson leads the series in wins at Darlington, a 1.366-mile egg-shaped paved oval, with 10 victories. Hamlin leads all active drivers in Darlington wins with four (2010, ‘17, ‘20, ‘21). Truex Jr. is the defending Goodyear 400 winner.
The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293.
NASCAR at Darlington starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Joey Logano
22
2
Kyle Larson
5
3
Christopher Bell
20
4
Martin Truex Jr.
19
5
Kyle Busch
18
6
Kurt Busch
45
7
Ryan Blaney
12
8
Ross Chastain
1
9
William Byron
24
10
Tyler Reddick
8
11
Erik Jones
43
12
Aric Almirola
10
13
Chase Briscoe
14
14
Austin Dillon
3
15
Alex Bowman
48
16
Michael McDowell
34
17
Bubba Wallace
23
18
Chris Buescher
17
19
Austin Cindric
2
20
Daniel Suárez
99
21
Ty Dillon
42
22
Denny Hamlin
11
23
Brad Keselowski
6
24
Daniel Hemric
16
25
Harrison Burton
21
26
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
27
Todd Gilliland
38
28
Cole Custer
41
29
Justin Haley
31
30
Corey LaJoie
7
31
Cody Ware
51
32
JJ Yeley
15
33
Landon Cassill
77
34
Chase Elliott
9
35
Kevin Harvick
4
36
BJ McLeod
78
How to watch NASCAR Darlington
Race: Goodyear 400
Distance: 293 laps (400.2 miles) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 293
Where: Darlington Raceway
When: Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 at 2 p.m.
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Purse: $7,292,599
2021 Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr.