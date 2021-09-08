Watch NASCAR’s Next Gen car drafting at Daytona

Reuters

The U.S. Capitol Police is increasing security in preparation for potential violence at a Sept. 18 rally in which followers of former President Donald Trump intend to show support for people arrested after the deadly January attack on the Capitol, according to a statement and an internal memo on Wednesday. Department Chief Tom Manger will provide a security briefing to top lawmakers on Monday about the rally, a source familiar with the meeting said. The source said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the briefing.