Watch NASCAR’s Next Gen car drafting at Daytona
Watch the 2022 NASCAR Next Gen cars drafting on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in a test session.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik will be officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as its Class of 2021.
We‘ve been writing in this space about a school of thought that many Cup Series Playoffs tracks are well-suited for Joe Gibbs Racing. Based on the betting odds for Saturday night‘s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway fits that bill. JGR drivers occupy the top three spots on most oddsboards, with […]
RCup playoff drivers on the back foot; JGR's Richmond success; Dale Jr. rides again in Xfinity Series.
NASCAR completed the second day of its two-day Next Gen test at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, as eight cars raced on the 2.5-mile track in Florida. There were two goals for the trip. The first was to develop a tire with Goodyear that has the ability to return to Daytona in February. Secondly, NASCAR […]
Watch a full lap of NASCAR's Next Gen car drafting at Daytona from high atop the spotters' stand.
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 middle race at Richmond Raceway. RELATED: Complete schedule for Richmond | Betting odds Larson will start his No. […]
